TMS Awards nominations deadline extended

Due to a late surge in entries, The Maritime Standard has decided to extend the deadline for this year’s TMS Awards to allow those who wish to enter to do so. The final deadline will now be August 10th. However, this deadline cannot be extended any further due to the timetable required to get the views of the expert judging panel.

The TMS Awards 2024 will be held at the Atlantis, The Palm, on Wednesday, November 6th and around 25 different categories will be presented with an award on the night. These Awards are the 11th in the successful series organised by The Maritime Standard and are set to be the biggest and best yet.

Companies can nominate for as many categories as they wish and can submit independent testimonials as well as the entry form. For more information about the various categories, the criteria that have to be met and how to nominate, please go to TMS Awards web site.

