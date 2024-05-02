Информационно-аналитическое агентство
TMS launches second TACCC conference
02.05.2024

TMS launches second TACCC conference

    • The Maritime Standard is to hold its second Transportation and Climate Change Conference (TMS TACCC), on Thursday, 26th September 2024, at the high quality Saadiyat Rotana Resort, Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi.

    Building on the huge success of the inaugural event held in 2023, at the same venue, TMS TACCC 2024 will be a prestigious event that brings together industry leaders, experts and innovators to address climate change issues involving the transportation sector. The conference will feature high quality speakers and panellists who will discuss the latest advances, strategies and best practices in tackling transportation’s impact on climate change across sea, land, air and rail modes.

    It is anticipated that the conference will cover a wide range of topics, spanning ports and shipping; transportation technology; warehousing and logistics; aviation; rail; intermodal; insurance; financial and legal; and digitalisation. Discussions will take place in the context of ongoing commercial and geo political challenges and the need for industry participants to remain competitive and operationally cost efficient, while making the transition to net zero.

    After a keynote speech from a high profile business leader, Session 1 of TACCC will address the topic of “Facilitating Transportation’s Transition to Net Zero.” Session 2 will look at “Embracing new operational and service solutions”, while Session 3 will assess “Overcoming the barriers to sustainable transportation.” At the end of this session, there will be a networking opportunity for attendees and speakers to interact.


  •  




