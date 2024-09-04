Информационно-аналитическое агентство
Stellar speaker list confirmed for TACCC conference
04.09.2024

    • Following the huge success of last year’s inaugural event, The Maritime Standard is organising the second Transportation and Climate Change Conference (TACCC) which will be held on September 26th in Abu Dhabi at the Saadiyat Rotana Resort. An exciting panel of influential and expert speakers has been assembled for all three of the conference sessions, making it an incredibly valuable and important occasion.

    Session 1, on Facilitating Transportation’s Transition to Net Zero, features Capt. Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group; Abdulla Bin Damithan CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC; ADNOC Logistics & Services’ CEO  Capt. Abdulkareem Al Masabi; Dr Ibrahim Al Nadhairi  CEO, Asyad Shipping and Drydocks; Oscar Roijals Rodriguez, Chief Commercial Officer of Noatum, Logistics Cluster; Drydocks World’s CEO, Capt. Rado  Antolovic; Senior Fellow at the Center for United Nations Constitutional Research (CUNCR) Dr. Marko Filijovic; James Frew,  Business Consultancy Director, Lloyds Register and Justin Murphy, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Business Development, ADNOC Logistics & Services.

    After a break for lunch, Session 2 will sustain the momentum, looking at Embracing New Operational and Service Solutions. Lined up for this important session, which will be moderated by Rania Tadros, Global Head of Maritime and Offshore and Office Managing Partner at Stephenson Harwood, are Capt. Ammar Al Shaiba CEO, Maritime & Shipping Cluster, AD Ports Group;  Theo Xenakoudis, Chief Commercial Officer, Managing Director, Piraeus office, International Registries; Dr. Noura Al Dhaheri,  Chief Executive Officer,  Digital Cluster and CEO, Maqta Gateway,  AD Ports Group; Omar Alsebeyi Executive Director, Commercial and Performance, Etihad Rail; Capt. Savraj Mehta, Chief Commercial Officer, North Standard; Espen Martinsen,  Executive Vice President of Sales, StormGeo; Daniel Berasategui, Managing Director, Noatum Logistics – Middle East Region; Dr. Abdullah Sulaiman Al-Abri, VP Sustainability, SOHAR Port and Freezone; Navin Kumar, Director, Maritime Research, Bulk Shipping, Drewry; Karl W. Feilder Founder, Neutral Fuels Holdings; and  Dr. Saleh Ali Albalushi, Vice President, Health, Safety & Environment at Drydocks World.

    Session 3, which will cover Transportation Technology – Overcoming the Barriers to Sustainability, will be moderated by Ali Shehab, Global Director of Special Projects and Services, DNV. Alongside him on the panel will be Bård Poulson, Divisional Director, Marine, Middle East & Africa, Gallacher RE; Abdul Fahl,  Director, TTMS; Capt. Abhay Nimbalkar, CEO, Green Field Marine Technologies; Saleem Kadernani,  Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Folk Maritime; Ali Riaz, CEO, OrbitMI, Inc; Sidharth Prekash,  eCommerce IT Project Lead,  DHL Express; Nitin Mehta, Independent; and Sharjah Maritime Academy Vice Chancellor, Professor Syamantak Bhattacharya.


