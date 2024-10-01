TMS TACCC 2024 Concludes with a Strong Call for Collective Climate Action Across Industries

The Maritime Standard Transportation and Climate Change Conference (TMS TACCC) 2024 successfully concluded today at the Saadiyat Rotana Resort, Abu Dhabi. The event brought together key stakeholders from the maritime, logistics, and transportation sectors to discuss practical solutions for achieving net-zero emissions and advancing sustainability in the industry

The conference opened with a welcome address by David Eades, former BBC anchor and climate advocate. His passion for sustainability and vast experience in covering global environmental and energy issues shone through as he emphasized the importance of collective action in driving the maritime and transportation industries’ transition to net zero.

In his inaugural speech, Trevor Pereira, Managing Director of The Maritime Standard, highlighted the significance of implementing actionable climate strategies. He remarked, “True progress in sustainable development is measured not by the distance we travel, but by the footprints we leave behind.” His speech underlined the importance of sustainable practices and ensuring that these actions have a long-term positive impact on the environment.

The sessions commenced with a keynote address from Capt. Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, and Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director of DP World GCC. Capt. Al Shamisi, stressed the UAE’s commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050, making it the first GCC country to ratify the Paris Agreement. He highlighted the importance of collaboration between the transport and energy sectors to align decarbonization efforts. He also noted AD Ports’ initiatives, including the first net-zero carbon administration building and “Biohuts” to support marine biodiversity. He called for global investment in sustainable infrastructure to ensure a resilient transport industry.

Abdulla Bin Damithan emphasized the maritime sector’s role in global emissions and the need for innovative solutions to address climate challenges affecting trade. He highlighted the importance of building resilient supply chains in response to increasing extreme weather events and reaffirmed DP World’s commitment to the IMO’s climate strategy for net-zero emissions by 2050. Abdulla showcased the largest rooftop solar project in the Middle East at Jafza, which saves 48,000 tons of emissions annually, and called for collaboration to advance sustainability in the logistics sector.

Moderated by David Eades, Session 1, titled “Facilitating Transportation’s Transition to Net Zero,” featured presentations from leading experts on decarbonization strategies. The session included insights from Dr. Ibrahim Al Nadhairi, CEO, ASYAD Shipping & Drydocks; Oscar Roijals Rodriguez, CCO, Noatum, Logistics Cluster, AD Ports Group; Dr. Saleh Ali Albalushi, Vice President, Health, Safety & Environment, Drydocks World; Peter James Marvin, Chief Technical & Resource Pool Officer, NMDC Energy and NMDC Dredging & Marine; Dr. Marko Filijovic, Senior Fellow, Center for United Nations Constitutional Research (CUNCR); Mr. Justin Murphy, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Business Development ADNOC Logistics & Services; James Frew, Business Consultancy Director, Lloyd’s Register. They focused on the role of renewable energy, emissions reduction technologies, and international policy frameworks. Speakers examined how the transportation industry can actively contribute to the global net-zero transition, sharing insights into the challenges and opportunities ahead.

Session 2, “Transportation: Embracing New Operational and Service Solutions,” moderated by Rania Tadros, Global Head of Maritime and Offshore and Office Managing Partner, Stephenson Harwood; delved into how digital transformation, advanced data analytics, and sustainable port operations are reshaping the logistics and transportation sectors. Speakers included Capt. Saif Al Mheiri, CEO, Abu Dhabi Maritime & Acting Chief Sustainability Officer, AD Ports Group; Theo Xenakoudis, Chief Commercial Officer, Managing Director, Piraeus office, International Registries Inc.; Rashid Al Hosani, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer, Maqta Gateway & Digital Cluster, AD Ports Group; Omar Alsebeyi, Executive Director, Commercial and Performance, Etihad Rail; Capt. Savraj Mehta, CCO, NorthStandard; Espen Martinsen, Executive Vice President of Sales, StormGeo; Daniel Berasategui, Managing Director of Noatum Logistics Middle East & CEO of Noatum Project Cargo, Part of AD Ports Group; Dr. Abdullah Sulaiman Al-Abri, VP Sustainability, SOHAR Port and Freezone; Navin Kumar, Director-Maritime Research, Bulk Shipping, Drewry. They discussed innovative solutions to improve operational efficiency while reducing environmental impact, offering case studies from major industry players.

Ali Shehab, Global Director of Special Projects and Services, DNV, moderated Session 3, titled “Transportation Technology – Overcoming Barriers to Sustainable Transition.” This session focused on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, automation, and alternative fuels, featuring insights from Bård Poulson, Divisional Director, Marine, Middle East & Africa, Gallagher Re DIFC; Abdul Fahl, Director, TTMS (Gulf); Capt. Abhay Nimbalkar, CEO, Green Field Marine Technologies; Ali Riaz, CEO, OrbitMI, Inc.; Sidharth Prekash, eCommerce IT Project Lead, DHL Express UAE; Chris Peters, Senior Executive Officer, Montford Investments Limited; Prof. Syamantak Bhattacharya, Provost and Vice Chancellor Academic, Sharjah Maritime Academy. The discussion centered on how these technologies can help overcome existing barriers to achieving a sustainable transition in transportation.

Delegates from across the globe participated in the discussions, providing insights into how businesses and governments can work together to accelerate progress towards net-zero transportation systems. The event provided a platform for exchanging ideas, sharing best practices, and forging partnerships aimed at addressing the complex challenges posed by climate change.

The event concluded with a consensus on the need for continued industry-wide collaboration to ensure a sustainable and resilient future for global transportation. Speakers across all sessions highlighted digital transformation, technological innovation, and the development of sustainable infrastructure as critical drivers for achieving climate goals while maintaining economic competitiveness.

In closing, Trevor Pereira expressed his gratitude to the participants, speakers, and sponsors for their contributions to a successful event, reaffirming the importance of the conference in shaping the future of sustainable transportation.