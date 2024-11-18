TMS Tanker conference underlines need for collaboration to accelerate shipping’s journey to net zero

Environmental issues and factors influencing the sustainability of tanker shipping as it steps up to play its full part in decarbonising the industry in decades to come were the dominant themes of The Maritime Standard Tanker Conference 2024, which took place on November 7th at The Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai. The need for collaboration between stakeholders to achieve this objective was stressed by a number of speakers, as was the importance of harnessing new technology, including digitalisation and AI-based tools. The importance of engaging ships’ crew in the process of decarbonisation and ensuring they have the right skill sets to enable fleet owners and operators to deliver their objectives was also highlighted by several speakers during the event.

The 2024 TMS Tanker Conference, which featured a programme of expert presentations, lively panel discussions, and a number of interesting questions from the floor, was structured around the theme “Sustainable Tanker Shipping – Accelerating the Journey to Net Zero.” Opening the conference, TMS Editor, Clive Woodbridge, said, “The industry is facing its share of challenges as it seeks to decarbonise and move to net zero. The need to invest, not only in new environment friendly tonnage, but in retrofitting existing ships, is going to be a paramount concern, while there will also be renewed focus on improving operational efficiency, to reduce fuel consumption and hence cut emissions.”

The opening session, on “Sustainable Shipping Strategies – Assessing Optimum Solutions”, was preceded by a keynote speech from Capt. Mohamed Al Ali, Senior Vice President, ADNOC Logistics and Services. Stressing the need for aligning strategies with the imperative of sustainability, not just for industry stakeholders but for the communities it serves, he said: “As we stand at this crossroads, let us be reminded that the moment for bold action is upon us. It is said that fortune favours the brave. We say the brave make their own fortune.” Also providing a keynote address was Shahab al Jassmi, Senior Vice President, Ports and Terminals Commercial, DP World, who said the industry was entering a new era and that, “By leveraging our innovative minds and building strategic partnerships we can truly excel in delivering sustainability.”

Other speakers in this first session, which laid the foundations for the day-long discussions, included Captain Ammaar Al Shaiba, CEO, Maritime and Shipping Cluster, AD Ports Group; Captain Franck Kayser, Chief Operating Officer, Asyad Shipping Company; Nitin Mathur, Head of Commercial Maritime, Al Seer Marine; Richard De Vries, Head of Sales MEA & India, Lloyds Register; and Peter Sahlen, Alfa Laval Technologies AB.

Session 2, on “Driving Greater Operational Efficiency in Tanker Shipping,” was moderated by Ali Shehab, Global Director of Special Projects and Services, DNV, and featured a wide range of speakers from different industry backgrounds. These included: Ali Abouda, Group CFO, Gulf Navigation Holding; Capt. Amarjit Kauchhur, Vice President, Middle East/ Regional Director, International Registries (UK) Limited – Dubai Branch; Capt. Savraj Mehta, CCO, NorthStandard; Maria Kristina Javellana, General Manager – Head of Fleet, Hafnia Middle East; Katherine Yakunchenkova, Managing Director, Al Safina Security; Alessandra Burke, CEO, K2 Bunker Fuel Supply; Dipak Karki, Founder and Managing Director, DK2 Seaport; Capt. Onur Yildrim, Global Marine Manager, Advanced Polymer Coatings and Stam Achillas, Head of Business Development & Sales, 2-Stroke Fuel Conversions, Wärtsilä Services.

The final session, on “Creating Robust Support Systems Infrastructure” ended the event on a high, with speakers from the worlds of ship finance, digitalisation, maritime law, classification, Sale & Purchase and surveying. Moderated by Tien Tai, a partner at HFW, the panel included Chris Peters, Senior Executive Officer, Montfort Capital; Mark Lakin, Partner, Stephenson Harwood; Jamil Al Ali, Middle East Regional Commercial & Business Development Director, Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore; Khalil Rehman Aziz, Managing Director, MariApps Marine Solutions; Faidon Panagiotopoulos, Trader/Purchase Representative (Sale & Purchase), GMS; Nitin Mehta and Capt. Zarir Irani, Managing Director, Constellation Marine Services & Chairman Nautical Institute UAE branch.

Clive Woodbridge concluded: “This conference left no doubt that environmental issues are firmly established at the top of the corporate agendas of tanker shipping owners and operators. But there was an awareness that different segments of the business have to work together more effectively, and that, while technology is important, the human element is sometimes a part of the total picture that is sometimes given less priority than it needs to. This is an important learning point for the future and will be a key feature of our conference programme for 2025.”