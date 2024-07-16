Информационно-аналитическое агентство
Купить доступ
Eng
Купить доступ
Войти
TACCC conference programme launched
16.07.2024

TACCC conference programme launched

    • Following the huge success of last year’s inaugural event, The Maritime Standard is organising the second Transportation and Climate Change Conference (TACCC) to be held in Abu Dhabi, at the Saadiyat Rotana Resort. Details of the conference programme have now been launched and the event aims to update participants on the progress being made in tackling climate change goals across the wider transportation industry, including shipping, ports, logistics, aviation, rail, road and intermodal.

    Discussions will take place in the context of ongoing commercial and geopolitical challenges and the need for participants in the industry to remain competitive and operationally efficient while making the transition to net zero.

    The conference will begin with a keynote address from a leading industry figure and this will be followed by Session 1 which will address the theme of Facilitating Transportation’s Transition to Net Zero. This will examine how best to develop sustainable shipping solutions; create green port and terminal networks; and encourage sustainable supply chain solutions. Other topics in this session will cover the wider implications of change for the aviation sector, the evolving regulatory context, green financing tools and an evaluation of alternative fuel options.

    After lunch Session 2 will assess new operational and service solutions and how the industry can best embrace them. Building green multimodal transportation chains, the electrification of ports and how to comply with CII and EEXI regulations will be amongst other topics covered by speakers. An important element of this session will be a discussion on how to harness the power of AI and digitalisation to drive down carbon emissions.

    The third and last session will focus on technology developments and how barriers to energy transition can be overcome with innovation. The scope for shipboard wind propulsion, green cargo handling systems, sustainable aviation fuels and green rail technology will be covered, as well as the challenges and opportunities arising from environmental upgrades and retrofits.

    Each session will feature high level speakers, details of which will be revealed in the coming weeks. There will be plenty of time for audience participation, with a Q&A session built in at the end of each session.

    The event rounds up with a networking reception, to allow speakers and participants to interact in an informal setting. For more information about the conference and how to register please go to: https://tmstaccc.com/


    • Добавить комментарий

    Новости по теме
    15.05.2024
    Программа конференции «Shipping & digital. Опыт 2024»
    30 мая, на площадке конференции «Shipping & digital. Опыт 2024» в Санкт-Петербурге в программе: […]
    FREIGHTViva ConsultКонференцияРемеди
    0
    26.03.2024
    IV Международная конференция «Риски в морском страховании 2024: Лучшие практики, российский и международный опыт»
    Адвокатское бюро ЕПАМ приглашает принять участие в IV Международной конференции «Риски в морском страховании: […]
    ЕПАМКонференцияморское страхованиериски
    0
    02.05.2024
    TMS launches second TACCC conference
    The Maritime Standard is to hold its second Transportation and Climate Change Conference (TMS […]
    The Maritime StandardКонференция
    0
    10.06.2024
    Международная практическая конференция «Shipping & Digital. Опыт 2024»
    30 мая в Санкт-Петербурге прошла V Международная практическая конференция «Shipping & Digital. Опыт 2024», […]
    Shipping & digitalКонференция
    0
    08.05.2024
    Конференция «Транспортные технологии: пересекая временные границы»
    Транспортные технологии играют ключевую роль в прогрессе общества и обеспечивают устойчивое развитие других областей. […]
    FESCO КонференцияПолитехнический музей
    0
    13.06.2024
    TMS UAE Yearbook launches at Posidonia
    The Maritime Standard took the opportunity of its participation at the increasingly popular Posidonia […]
    The Maritime StandardYearbook
    0


  •  




    • Контейнерные перевозки Показать всё
    16.07.2024 Top 26-50 контейнерных линий, H1 2024
    16.07.2024 Контейнерооборот морских портов Китая в январе-мае 2024
    15.07.2024 Федеральная морская комиссия США застопорила создание альянса Maersk и Hapag-Lloyd
    15.07.2024 Контейнерооборот лидеров, 6 месяцев 2024
    15.07.2024 Угнанные автомобили, мотоциклы и комбайн пытались вывезти из портов США в Африку
    15.07.2024 Контейнерные фрахтовые индексы. Неделя 28, 2024
    Госрегулирование Показать всё
    15.07.2024 Правительство смягчило требование об обязательной продаже валютной выручки экспортерами
    11.07.2024 Сформирован детальный план работы северного завоза для Камчатского края
    10.07.2024 Россию и Индию свяжет Северный морской путь
    10.07.2024 Россия и Индия договорились о сотрудничестве на Дальнем Востоке и в Арктике
    09.07.2024 Таможенные органы наделяются правом государственного ветеринарного контроля
    08.07.2024 Продлено временное ограничение на вывоз риса и рисовой крупы
    Вакансии Показать всё
    05.03.2022 Вакансии в компании НЭКО ЛАЙН АЗИЯ в Петербурге
    13.08.2020 Вакансия судового агента в MSC на Дальнем Востоке
    16.01.2020 Вакансии в «Оверсиз» в Петербурге
    11.10.2018 Требуется генеральный директор
    03.10.2018 Вакансия в ООО «Оверсиз Фрейт Эйдженси» г. Москва
    28.08.2018 Менеджер по организации экспортных перевозок в FMG Shipping and Forwarding
  • Войти
  • Поля не найдены.
  • Поля не найдены.
    •