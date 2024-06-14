Информационно-аналитическое агентство
TMS launches programme for 2024 Tanker Conference
14.06.2024

TMS launches programme for 2024 Tanker Conference

    • The Maritime Standard is launching the programme for the 2024 edition of its well established Tanker Conference, now in its 9th year, which will take place on Thursday, 7th November at the Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai.

    Aimed at key decision makers and influencers within the tanker shipping business, the over-arching theme of this year’s conference is Sustainable tanker shipping: accelerating the journey to net zero. All three conference sessions will be covering ongoing efforts to achieve a sustainable tanker shipping sector, and how to press forward purposefully with initiatives and investments that will enable ambitious net zero carbon emissions targets to be reached.

    Alongside sustainability issues, the Conference will focus on key market trends in the crude, products, chemicals and gas tanker markets.

    Attendees will get the chance to hear from leading figures in the tanker business presenting their assessments of the key issues. As well as topics relating to tanker ship owning and operating, the event will also look at related support sectors, such as classification, bunker supply, law, ship agency and supplies, ship technology, logistics and terminal handling and storage.

    One of the highlights of this year’s TMS Tanker Conference is sure to be the opening Session 1, which has the theme ‘Sustainable shipping strategies – assessing optimum solutions.  Topics will include how best to meet IMO and other environmental targets in the context of uncertain tanker shipping markets; new building investment, trends; best practice strategies to sustain the momentum towards decarbonisation in tanker shipping; assessing dual fuel options; and the impact of EEXI and CII on  strategic decision making.

    Clive Woodbridge, Conference Editor, says, “This session is certain to grab everyone’s attention, and will feature some really top notch speakers from the world of tanker shipping. The speakers and panellists will be well placed to detail the strategic challenges presented by achieving truly sustainable business models, and the optimum solutions that deliver both for the environment and the business.”

    In the afternoon an exciting Session 2 will address how best to drive greater operational efficiencies in tanker shipping. This will focus on the key issues facing tanker shipowners and operators in terms of day-to-day operations and the solutions available to them. The session will look for example at how best to accommodate environmental regulatory changes, but also how to embrace technological advances in areas such as digitalisation and AI.

    Amongst items proposed for inclusion in the session include a discussion about making the most of dual fuel capabilities; optimising vessel performance; training and the human element; the importance of innovative management; and how best to navigate the logistical challenges of retrofit solutions.

    Support services, systems and technology will be discussed in Session 3 in the afternoon, ensuring the event ends on a high note. The session will have as its theme ‘Creating robust support systems infrastructure’ and will hear from a range for speakers active in various sectors, including ship repair, maritime insurance, law, bunker supply, IT and classification. Topics proposed for inclusion include: Developing financial frameworks to support sustainable fleet development; creating new generation bunker supply networks; the changing face of ship agency; developing retrofit technology; and identifying the opportunities for tanker shipping presented by the new UAE Maritime Law. After the conclusion of this session there will be an opportunity for networking an evening reception.


