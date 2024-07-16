Информационно-аналитическое агентство
Session 1 of TMS Tanker conference taking shape
16.07.2024

    • The 9th annual The Maritime Standard Tanker Conference will be held on Thursday November 7th at the prestigious Atlantis, the Palm, Dubai. The theme of this year’s conference is Sustainable tanker shipping: accelerating the journey to net zero, which is highly topical and relevant for this sector of the shipping industry.

    Session 1 of the conference, which will set the tone for the whole event, will have the theme of Sustainable shipping strategies – assessing optimum solutions. Speakers will high level of responsibility and knowledge within tanker shipping will reflect on approaches to strategic decision making in this context. They will discuss key challenges, as well as opportunities, against the backdrop of current market trends affecting the tanker trades.

    Topics set for discussion include meeting IMO and other environmental regulations; global demand and supply trends; newbuilding investment prospects; and decarbonisation strategies. The issues around technology selection, the role of class and retrofit logistics will also be on the agenda.

    Some senior level participants from tanker owners, shipyards, ship management, classification, technology supply and other sectors have been invited to speak and a full line up will be confirmed in the next few weeks. In the meantime, please go to https://tmstankerconference.com/ for all the latest information about the programme, how to register and the sponsorship opportunities that remain available.


