TACCC conference examines Net Zero transition
02.08.2024

    • Preparations for the second Transportation and Climate Change Conference (TACCC) to be held in Abu Dhabi, at the Saadiyat Rotana Resort on Thursday September 26th, are gathering momentum. An exciting conference programme is being put together which will provide the latest on progress being made in tackling climate change goals across the transportation industry, including shipping, ports, logistics, aviation, rail, road and intermodal.

    The tone for the conference will be set during the all-important Session 1 in the morning, which will address the theme of Facilitating Transportation’s Transition to Net Zero. This will examine how best to develop sustainable shipping solutions; create green port and terminal networks; and encourage sustainable supply chain solutions. Other topics in this session will cover the wider implications of change for the aviation sector, the evolving regulatory context, green financing tools and an evaluation of alternative fuel options.

    The session will explore best practice solutions that are setting new standards in reducing emissions within the maritime industry and creation of eco-friendly transportation infrastructure. The session will draw on the experience of, and developments in, the ports, shipping, rail, road, aviation and multi-modal combined transport sectors.

    How to make change happen will be a central theme and in this context there will be a lot of interest in the section on green financing and the development of financial tools designed to achieve net zero goals. This session will further reflect on the anniversary of the historic COP 28 event in the UAE last year and the progress that has been made to date.

    Session 1 will feature several expert and high level speakers, coming from multiple industry segments, details of which will be revealed in the coming weeks. There will also be plenty of time for audience participation, with a Q&A session built in at the end of the session.

    For more information about the conference and how to register please go to the conference web site.


