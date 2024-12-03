SeaNews Information&Consulting
Атомный ледокол «Якутия» вышел на ходовые испытания
03.12.2024

“Yakutia” Nuclear Icebreaker Sets Sail for Sea Trials

    • The universal nuclear-powered icebreaker “Yakutia” has set for sea trials in the Gulf of Finland, Atomflot, the operator of Russia’s nuclear icebreaker fleet, said in its social media account.

    It is planned that during the coming two weeks all the key systems and mechanisms of the third serial Design 22220 universal nuclear icebreaker will be tested.

    The “Yakutia” icebreaker was laid at Baltic Shipyard in St. Petersburg in May 2020.

    Vessel particulars:

    • LOA: 173.3 m,
    • Beam: 34 m,
    • Draft: 10.5 m / 8.65 m,
    • Deep displacement: 33.54 thousand tons,
    • Power unit capacity: 60 MW,
    • Speed: 22 knots,
    • Icebreaking capacity: 2.8 m,
    • Life cycle: 40 years,
    • Crew: 54 people.

    Photo: Atomflot / Aleksandr Zabelin


