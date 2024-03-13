Icebreaker Escorts in Sea of Azov and Caspian Over

The period of icebreaker escorts in the freezing ports in the Sea of Azov and the Caspian and in the fairways leading to them is over, the press office of Rosmorport reports.

On March 5, due to the improved ice conditions, shipping restrictions were lifted in the sea ports of Astrakhan and Olya and in the Volga-Caspian Sea Shipping Channel.

W.e.f. March 1, the icebreaking period in the seaports of Azov, Taganrog and Rostov-na-Donu has been completed, and since February 22, in the seaport of Yeisk.

During this winter navigation season, the icebreakers “Kapitan Chudinov”, “Kapitan Demidov”, “Kapitan Moshkin”, “Kapitan Krutov”, the icebreaking tugboat “Fanagoria” and the ice-class tugboat “Georgy Sedov” were deployed in the Sea of Azov.

In the Caspian, the icebreakers “Captain Bukaev”, “Captain Chechkin” and “Captain Metsaik” escorted vessels.

The period of icebreaker escorts to and from the freezing seaports in the Sea of Azov and the Caspian started in mid-December 2023.

Currently, icebreakers operated by Rosmorport continue to escort vessels sailing to the Russian seaports in the Gulf of Finland, the Sea of Japan, the White Sea and the Sea of Okhotsk.

Photo: Rosmorport