Rosmorport’s Icebreakers Complete Northern Sea Route Operations

Rosmorport-operated icebreakers “Krasin”, “Admiral Makarov”, and “Viktor Chernomyrdin” have successfully completed operating in the Northern Sea Route they were performing under a contract with Atomflot.

According to the press office of Rosmorport, during the winter and spring navigation period of 2023-2024, they accomplished 220 icebreaking operations.

The “Krasin” icebreaker was deployed making channels in the ice in the Kara Sea. The “Vladivostok” icebreaker assisted vessels in the Kara Sea and in the adjoining areas of the Barents Sea to and from the Yenissei Bay.

The “Admiral Makarov” icebreaker was deployed in the Kara Sea including the Yenissei area up to the port of Dudinka making channels in the ice in the Yenissei River to Dudinka.

Photo: Rosmorport