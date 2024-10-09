Block Train from Russian Far East to Yaroslavl

Northern Railway has launched a block trains for imports from China to Yaroslavl and nearby regions. On October 3, the first train carrying containers laden with equipment, machinery, spare parts and consumer goods arrived at Yaroslavl from the Russian Far East.

The train ran 9,200 kilometers in 14 days. Northern Railway said the new route for imports from China cuts transit time significantly.

The back load is export designated goods delivered from Yaroslavl to the station of Nakhodka-Vostochnaya in the Russian Far East. There, exports are loaded on board a vessel and shipped to China, and the fitting platforms are loaded with containers delivered from China.

It is planned that trains will be running by the new route with a frequency monthly / fortnightly frequency.

Photo: Northern Railway