Delo Group Completes Reorganization of IT Assets

DeloTech, part of Delo Group, has successfully completed the reorganization process incoroprating ROLIS LLC, a leading Russian developer of digital solutions for freight logistics and specialized software for container and multifunctional terminals previously acquired from Global Ports, into DeloTech LLC, the Group said in a statement.

The reorganization is part of Delo Group’s plan to consolidate its IT assets, centralize and develop IT infrastructure. The plan also covers developing platforms for cargo flow management, implementation of innovative AI- and big data-based digital services and applications. This is expected to streamline business processes, improving the Group’s operational efficiency and competitiveness.

It is also planned to integrate the back-office IT assets for the smooth operation of all sub-holdings. ROLIS will be the cornerstone for consolidating the expertise in container terminal digitalization. Incorporating the company into DeloTech will simplify the corporate structure, optimize IT system development and maintenance costs, and create a unified IT management and service architecture system.

“The incorporation of ROLIS into DeloTech will reinforce the expertise of our specialists in marine terminal automation, as well as increase the utility rate of the Group’s existing resources. The range of digital services and applications developed by ROLIS will allow us to streamline order execution, track containers across the entire multimodal transportation chain and automate document generation operations. This is a substantial step for us in terms of centralization of IT assets,” said Boris Sopelnik, Director for Information Technologies of Delo Group and General Director of DeloTech LLC.

Photo: Rolis