KSK Grain Terminal Implements E-Waybills

KSK Grain Terminal, part of DeloPorts, the stevedoring holding of Delo Group, has announced a successful test of using electronic waybills, the Group said.

Starting this year, Delo Group is implementing a program that will enable the grain terminal in Novorossiysk to accept trucked freight via e-waybills.

Electronic waybills will be issued via mobile and web applications. This is expected to streamline the process, reduce labor costs, and improve the transparency and manageability of operations across all the stages of cargo movement by enabling real-time tracking.

Photo: courtesy Delo Group