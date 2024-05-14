As part of an equipment modernization program, a new ship-to-shore crane made by ZPMC has been delivered to Delo Group’s NUTEP container terminal in Novorossiysk.

The 50-ton electro-hydraulic crane is custom-made for Delo Group and is designed to handle all types of containers. It features an electro-hydraulic telescopic spreader and storm securing devices, along with systems for active load control, precise positioning, and collision prevention sensors. The crane has a lifting height of 35 meters, a lowering depth of 15 meters, and a sea jib outreach of 46 meters.

The equipment was delivered by sea assembled. Following commissioning, it will be installed at berth No. 39, joining the other four STS cranes made by ZPMC, two mobile harbor cranes, and two STS cranes by Liebherr already operating at the terminal.

“Delo Group is consistently expanding the capacities of its terminals. The commissioning of this new equipment will increase NUTEP’s quayside capacity by 15% to 805,000 TEUs per year, as well as enhance the terminal’s operational efficiency and reduce loading and unloading times’, noted Igor Yakovenko, CEO of DeloPorts.

The contract for the manufacture and delivery of the crane was signed with ZPMC in December 2021. The customs clearance of the new equipment was handled by Ruscon-Broker, part of Delo Group.

Earlier, Sergey Shishkarev, founder and chairman of the Delo Group’s Board of Directors, said yjay the Group has invested nearly 15 billion rubles ($163.7 million) in the construction and expansion of NUTEP over the 22 years it has owned the terminal.

Photo: Delo Group