New Non-Self-Propelled Dredging Vessel for Volga-Caspian Canal

Rosmorport has added the non-propelled high-capacity cutter suction dredger “Nikolay Rusanov” to its dredging fleet, the press office of the agency said in a statement.

The vessel built to Design FPDG3 is the lead ship in a series of three currently ordered by Rosmorport from Stroyliderplus. The dredger will be deployed in the Volga-Caspian shipping canal and in Olya and Astrakhan ports and their fairways.

Design FPDG3 is characterize by a high capacity, with a 1,820 kWt engine installed in the pumping system and an option to use a slurry pipeline up to 800 mm in diameter.

The keel laying ceremony for the “Nikolay Rusanov” was held in September 2022 at Lotos Shipyard in Astrakhan, and the launching ceremony in October 2023.

Vessel particulars:

LOA: 55 m

Beam: 12.5 m;

Draft: 2.1 m;

Hull length: 43 m;

Dredging capacity: 7,000 cubic meters per hour;

Minimal operating depth: 3 m

Maximal operating depth: 15 m;

Pipeline length: 800 m.

Photo: Rosmorport