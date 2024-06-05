China Builds Trawler for Arkhangelsk Fishing Company

The newly built medium freezer trawler refrigerator “Kuloy” set for Arkhangelsk region from Dalian in China on May 29, the Arkhangelsk region government said in a statement.
In Murmansk, the trawler will be retrofitted and will go fishing. The vessel built for Sever Fishing Collective Farm is equipped to provide a full cycle of operations including fishing, processing and making products.
The “Kuloy” is a second vessel built to an individua project at Liao Yu Group’s yard to the class of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.
Vessel particulars:
- LOA: 46.4 m;
- Beam: 10.6 m;
- Cargo hold: 452 cubic m;
- Speed: 11 knots;
- Crew: 24.
The investment into the project amounted to some 600 million rubles ($6.7 million).
Photo: Arkhangelsk region Governor’ social media account