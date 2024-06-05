SeaNews Information&Consulting
Новый рыболовный морозильный траулер отправился из Китая в Архангельск
05.06.2024

China Builds Trawler for Arkhangelsk Fishing Company

    • The newly built medium freezer trawler refrigerator “Kuloy” set for Arkhangelsk region from Dalian in China on May 29, the Arkhangelsk region government said in a statement.

    In Murmansk, the trawler will be retrofitted and will go fishing. The vessel built for Sever Fishing Collective Farm is equipped to provide a full cycle of operations including fishing, processing and making products.

    The “Kuloy” is a second vessel built to an individua project at Liao Yu Group’s yard to the class of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.

    Vessel particulars:

    • LOA: 46.4 m;
    • Beam: 10.6 m;
    • Cargo hold: 452 cubic m;
    • Speed: 11 knots;
    • Crew: 24.

    The investment into the project amounted to some 600 million rubles ($6.7 million).

    Photo: Arkhangelsk region Governor’ social media account


