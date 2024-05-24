SeaNews Information&Consulting
24.05.2024

Deepwater Port Flagship Project for Arkhangelsk Region

    • The deepwater port construction project is a flagship project for Arkhangelsk region, Arkhangelsk Oblast Governor Alexandr Tsybulsky said speaking at a logistics and supply chain cooperation during the 8th Russia-China EXPO in China.

    The port project is included into the Arkhangelsk transport hub comprehensive development plan for the period till 2035 that was approved in September 2023.

    The deepwater port will offer an optimal route for timber and logs exports from Russia’s Northwest eastwards using the Northern Sea Route, the Governor said.

    The potential cargo flow of containerized exports and imports may reach some 300,000 TEU, or 4,45 million tons by 2030 and 600,000 TEU or almost 9 million tons by 2040, he suggested adding that half of that volume will be export-designated sawn goods.

    Photo: Arkhangelsk region government press office


