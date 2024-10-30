Two Crabber Keels Laid at Nakhodka Shiprepair Yards

Nakhodka Shiprepair Yard in the Russian Far East has started the construction of two crabbers for Amurrybprom. The keel laying ceremony was held on October 25.

The sisterships built to GM 5.03 Design will bear the names of “Ussuriysk” and “Uglegorsk” and are to be put into operation in 2028.

Vessel particulars:

LOA: 64.5 m;

beam: 10.6 m;

height:6 m;

draft: 4.3 m;

displacement: 1,700 tons;

speed: 12-13 knots;

sailing endurance: no less than 45 days;

cargo hold: 250 m;

live fish tanks capacity: 350 cub. m;

crew: 29 people;

class: Russian Register: КМ⍟ Ice2 (hull; machinery) (REF) Fishing Vessel.

