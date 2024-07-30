Ship Tech Global – the gateway to new orders and approaches to the fishing fleet industry

Ship Tech Global, a special exposition of shipbuilding, ship repair, equipment and port infrastructure, held with the support from the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia, would become a part of Global Fishery Forum and Seafood Expo Russia this year.* It will bring together customers and suppliers from all spheres of the equipment and services necessary for successfully implementing projects in construction and completion of new ships, related to the tasks of renewing the fishing fleet.

The structure and goals of new special exposition

Organization of the special exposition Ship Tech Global was possible due to the rapid growth of shipbuilding, repair and equipment sectors within the Seafood Expo Russia and successful experience in directing business events. The new business platform will offer participants proven approaches to establishing business relations in construction and maintenance of new ships, as well as modernization of port infrastructure.

It will bring together customers and suppliers from all spheres of the equipment and services necessary for successfully implementing new projects and create comfortable conditions for effective cooperation. Designed to meet the challenges of its participants, Ship Tech Global will provide them with an opportunity to find the most sought-after equipment. On the other hand, for producers of ship systems and mechanisms it will grant access to potential orders.

The exhibition sections include:

ship systems;

marine and fishing equipment;

electrical and automatic machinery;

shipboard space equipment;

energy, propulsion systems.

Features and benefits

The special exposition will be complemented by a rich and practice-orientated business program. By discussing pressing issues of shipbuilding and ship repair, equipment certification, fleet design and development of port infrastructure, industry professionals will be able to find mutually beneficial solutions faster and establish effective cooperation. The discussions will be held by managers and business owners as well as technical specialists, who are involved in fleet design, construction and equipping and influence purchase decisions of equipment and services.

Another key feature of new project will be the organizing principle, according to which the main attention is paid not to the visual component, but to the exhibits presented, samples of high-tech equipment for shipbuilding and equipping. In order to achieve it, the organizers have introduced a concise planning, that creates equal conditions for both large, medium and small enterprises.

“The needs of the industry are not limited to fishing, while the construction of trawlers and crab boats also cannot do without general ship systems and mechanisms. That is why it is important for us to provide our participants with everything they need to successfully implement the tasks of updating the fishing fleet and ensuring the continuous development of the fishing industry. The experience gained from successfully solving complex problems in dynamic market conditions, allowed us to expand the subject matter and offer the shipbuilding industry practically approved solutions.

I am confident that this will help all participants quickly establish business connections in the field of construction, repair and equipping of the fleet and modernization of port infrastructure,” said Ivan Fetisov, CEO of Expo Solutions Group, operator of the forum and exhibition and organizer of the specialized exposition.

Participants

The regular participants of Seafood Expo Russia will form the basis of the exposition. Among them are Engineering design bureau Petrobalt, Pregol ship repair yard, United Shipbuilding Corporation, STT Marine Service, Morsudsnab, Concern Avrora, Marine Instrument Engineering Corporation, Е8, Eurus, Valcom, Armalit, Marine Complex Systems, Marine Engineering Bureau, Marine Solutions, Kinarca, Nautic Rus, Bulutlu Machinery, Map-Line, and others.

This year, various non-fishery related companies joined the project, attracted by the innovative format of the exposition and the potential for orders coming from the fishery industry. These participants include civilian industry-related enterprises within JSC Concern VKO Almaz-Antey, Severstal-metiz, MPZ Avangard, TENSO-M, Marling, Surimi Tech, Skip Marine, Riatom, and others.

Foreign suppliers are also attracted by the opportunity to take part in modernizing the fishing fleet and fishery facilities. New manufacturers of equipment for fishing, processing and rigging from Turkey, China and other countries have already joined the special exposition.

Time and place

The event will be held on 17–19 September 2024 at the Expoforum EC in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Being a part of Seafood Expo Russia, the exposition and its participants will be marked with a special icon on the floor plan and in the exhibition catalogue. This way target audience – purchasers of new vessels – can easily find the producers and other companies involved in shipbuilding and operations which they are interested in.

The special exposition is organized with support from the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping, the Shipbuilding Industry Association and the Mediapaluba news agency.

More details on the official website

*In terms of implementing the tasks of updating the fishing fleet and ensuring the continuous development of the fishing industry

Реклама. ООО “ЭКСПОСОЛЮШЕНС”. ERID:2SDnjdGBHN2