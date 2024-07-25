Third Dredger Laid for Volga-Caspian Canal

A keel laying ceremony to mark the construction of a FPDG3 Design cutter suction dredger for the Volga-Caspian shipping canal was held in Astrakhan region, the RF federal port management agency Rosmorport said in a statement.

The vessel is a third in a series of highly efficient dredgers under construction by Stroyleaderplus to the order of Rosmorport. The design was developed by Flotproekt marine engineering bureau.

Vessel particulars:

LOA: 68.9 мm

Beam: 12.2 m;

Draft: 2.1 m;

Dredging capacity: 7,000 cubic meters per hour;

Maximum/minimum depth: 12/3 m;

Soil evacuation unit power: 500 KWt.

Photo: Rosmorport