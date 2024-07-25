SeaNews Information&Consulting
В Астрахани заложили второй земснаряд проекта 93.159А
25.07.2024

Third Dredger Laid for Volga-Caspian Canal

    • A keel laying ceremony to mark the construction of a FPDG3 Design cutter suction dredger for the Volga-Caspian shipping canal was held in Astrakhan region, the RF federal port management agency Rosmorport said in a statement.

    The vessel is a third in a series of highly efficient dredgers under construction by Stroyleaderplus to the order of Rosmorport. The design was developed by Flotproekt marine engineering bureau.

    Vessel particulars:

    • LOA: 68.9 мm
    • Beam: 12.2 m;
    • Draft: 2.1 m;
    • Dredging capacity: 7,000 cubic meters per hour;
    • Maximum/minimum depth: 12/3 m;
    • Soil evacuation unit power: 500 KWt.

    Photo: Rosmorport


