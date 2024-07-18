First Vessels in 2024 Call Pevek

On July 2024, Russia’s northernmost port of Pevek saw the first two vessels to call it during the navigation season of 2024, the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot) reports.

The dry cargo ship “Mikhail Britnev” delivered a large shipment of consumer goods and food products. The tanker “Zaliv Kresta” operated by Chukotsnab delivered more than 18 tons of diesel fuel.

One of these days, the arrival of the “FESCO Paris” with socially important cargo and fresh vegetables and fruit is expected. According to Atomflot, the vessel is escorted to Pevek by the universal nuclear-powered icebreaker “Sibir”.

Photo: Atomflot