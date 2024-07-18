SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Порт Певек принял первые суда в навигацию 2024 года
18.07.2024

First Vessels in 2024 Call Pevek

    • On July 2024, Russia’s northernmost port of Pevek saw the first two vessels to call it during the navigation season of 2024, the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot) reports.

    The dry cargo ship “Mikhail Britnev” delivered a large shipment of consumer goods and food products. The tanker “Zaliv Kresta” operated by Chukotsnab delivered more than 18 tons of diesel fuel.

    One of these days, the arrival of the “FESCO Paris” with socially important cargo and fresh vegetables and fruit is expected. According to Atomflot, the vessel is escorted to Pevek by the universal nuclear-powered icebreaker “Sibir”.

    Photo: Atomflot


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    19.06.2024
    Terminals for NSR Cargo to Be Built in Arkhangelsk and Bilibino
    Promstroyarctic, a new resident of the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation, is establishing […]
    ArcticInvestment projectTerminalNorthern Sea Route
    0
    20.05.2024
    Severny Polyus Ice-Resistant Self-Propelled Platform Completes Maiden Expedition
    The ice-resistant self-propelled platform “Severny Polyus” (North Pole in Russian) built at St. Petersburg-based […]
    ArcticPlatformSeverny Polyusисследования
    0
    24.05.2024
    Deepwater Port Flagship Project for Arkhangelsk Region
    The deepwater port construction project is a flagship project for Arkhangelsk region, Arkhangelsk Oblast […]
    ArcticArkhangelskPortsProjects
    0
    25.06.2024
    United Shipbuilding Corp Presents Arctic Cruise Liner Concept
    Almaz Central Marine Engineering Bureau has developed a concept project of an Arcitc cruise […]
    ArcticConceptCruise linerShipbuilding
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    16.07.2024 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in May 2024 Down 63.1%
    11.07.2024 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic in H1 2024 Grows 8.9% YoY
    10.07.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in May 2024 Up 17.1%
    09.07.2024 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in May 2024
    08.07.2024 First Arctic Express No1 Starts from Moscow to China
    05.07.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 2.8% in May
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    16.07.2024 87 Priority Border Crossing Checkpoints to Be Modernized
    11.07.2024 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic in H1 2024 Grows 8.9% YoY
    10.07.2024 Customs Authorized to Perform Veterinary, Sanitary and Phytosanitary Control
    08.07.2024 Temporary Ban on Rice and Rice Cereals Export Extended
    02.07.2024 RF Government Extends Quota for Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Export
    26.06.2024 Deputy Transport Minister Appointed
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •