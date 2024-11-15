SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Контейнерооборот Арктического бассейна в сентябре 2024 в деталях
15.11.2024

Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in September 2024 up 55%

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    25.10.2024
    Global Ports Posts 33% Container Throughput Growth in January-September 2024
    Global Ports has announced its operational results for Q3 and 9 months of 2024.
    2024Global PortsThroughputContainer throughput
    0
    05.09.2024
    Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in July 2024 Up 38.4%
    In July 2024, Russian Arctic ports handled 19.8 thousand TEU, up 38.4% year-on-year accounting […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Arctic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    15.11.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 46, 2023
    On week 46, freight rates in the Azov and Black Sea region continue to decline.
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    31.07.2024
    Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 31.3% in June 2024
    The total container throughput via the Baltic basin ports in June 2024 grew by […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Baltic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    14.06.2024
    Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 13% in April
    Container traffic via the Russian sea ports located in the Sea of Azov and […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Azov and Black Sea basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    27.06.2024
    Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 9.7% in May 2024
    Container traffic via all the Russian sea ports grew by 9.7% year-on-year in May […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Container ShippingPorts
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    15.11.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in September 2024 up 55%
    12.11.2024 Ruscon Modernizes Power Supply Network at Novorossiysk Terminal
    08.11.2024 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in September 2024
    05.11.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 8.2% in September
    02.11.2024 First Block Train from One Belt, One Road Terminal in Russia
    01.11.2024 LCL Service from Israel to Russia Launched
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    08.11.2024 Zabaikalsk Road Border Crossing Capacity to Increase 5.5-Fold
    24.10.2024 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Extended
    16.10.2024 Export Quota for Mineral Fertilizers Increased
    07.10.2024 Pakistan Interested in North-South International Transport Corridor
    30.08.2024 New Head of Federal Agency for Railway Transport Appointed
    29.08.2024 Newsprint Exempt from Exchange Rate Export Duties
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •