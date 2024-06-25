SeaNews Information&Consulting
ОСК представила проект арктического круизного лайнера
25.06.2024

United Shipbuilding Corp Presents Arctic Cruise Liner Concept

    • Almaz Central Marine Engineering Bureau has developed a concept project of an Arcitc cruise liner it named Kunashir after one of the Kuril Isles, United Shipbuilding Corporation said in a statement.

    The concept is based on the serial 23550 icebreaker design, several icebreakers of this design are currently under construction at USC yards, the lead ship already hit the water.

    The Kunashir concept is designed for sea cruises and passenger transportation in the Arctic and is equipped for passengers to disembark at uninhibited islands with no berths and even covered with ice.

    The vessel will have a helipad and facilities to use drones. It will also have two hovercrafts and two special design boats that can be used for excursions.

    There will be passenger cabins for 74 people ranging from standard to superior, premium and de luxe.

    Vessel particulars:

    • Displacement: 9,000 tons;
    • LOA: 112 m;
    • Beam: 20 m;
    • Draft: 7 мm;
    • Power: 4 x 3,500 kWt diesel generators plus 2 x 1,000 kWt diesel generator;
    • Engine: 2 x 6,300 kWt electric engines;
    • Max. speed: 16 knots;
    • Ice notation: Arc7;
    • Icebreaking capacity: up to 1.7 m first-year solid ice, up to 1.3 m solid old ice;
    • Passenger capacity: 74 persons;
    • Crew: 55 persons;
    • Sailing endurance in terms of fresh water and food supplies: 35 days;
    • Sailing endurance at economical speed: 8,000 miles.

    Photo: courtesy of United Shipbuilding Corp


