Steel Cutting for Dredger Series Starts in Astrakhan

Steel cutting for a series of dredgers ordered by State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK) has started a Southern Shipbuilding and Shiprepair Center yard in Astrakhan, GTLK said in a statement.

GTLK signed a contract for building six 93.159A design self-propelled dredgers with the Southern Shipbuilding and Shiprepair Center in 2023.

The keels for three vessels are to be laid this year, and three more in 2025.

The dredgers will be built to a Russia-developed design using shipboard equipment of Russian make. They will be used for dredging, building canals, and cleaning rivers and canals from sediment.

Photo: United Shipbuilding Corporation