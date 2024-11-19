SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Грузооборот Арктического бассейна в сентябре 2024 в деталях
19.11.2024

Arctic Basin Ports’ Throughput in September 2024

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    10.01.2024
    Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in November 2023 Down 42.7%
    The total container throughput via the Caspian basin ports in November 2023 declined by […]
    Only for subscribers
    2023Caspian basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    30.07.2024
    Railway Traffic to China Growing
    Cargo traffic via the railway border crossing checkpoints on the Russia-Chine border made 20.2 […]
    2024ChinaExportRussian Railways
    0
    08.04.2024
    Russian Transport System Carries 1.3 Billion Tons in January-February 2024
    During January-February 2024, cargo volume carried by all transport modes in the RF transport […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Transport sectorCargo
    0
    07.03.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 10, 2023
    On week 10, there is a downward trend in the Azov and Black Sea […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesSea of Azov
    0
    07.06.2024
    Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 12.5% in April 2024
    Container traffic via all the Russian sea ports grew by 12.5% year-on-year in April […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024PortsThroughput
    0
    29.08.2024
    Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports’ Throughput Down 3.8% YoY in July 2024
    The Russian sea ports located in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Azov and Black Sea basinPortsThroughput
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    20.11.2024 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Up 6.8% YoY in January-October 2024
    15.11.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in September 2024 up 55%
    12.11.2024 Ruscon Modernizes Power Supply Network at Novorossiysk Terminal
    08.11.2024 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in September 2024
    05.11.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 8.2% in September
    02.11.2024 First Block Train from One Belt, One Road Terminal in Russia
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    08.11.2024 Zabaikalsk Road Border Crossing Capacity to Increase 5.5-Fold
    24.10.2024 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Extended
    16.10.2024 Export Quota for Mineral Fertilizers Increased
    07.10.2024 Pakistan Interested in North-South International Transport Corridor
    30.08.2024 New Head of Federal Agency for Railway Transport Appointed
    29.08.2024 Newsprint Exempt from Exchange Rate Export Duties
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •