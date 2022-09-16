Top quality speakers lined up for TMS Tanker Conference

A host of top quality speakers have been lined up for the seventh annual The Maritime Standard Tanker Conference, which this year takes place on 16th November at the Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai. Confirmed speakers include executives from leading tanker operators, finance companies, ports and terminals, classification societies and both technical and operational service providers based not only across the region but globally as well.

Conference Chairman & Editor, Clive Woodbridge, says, “The tanker market is beset with great uncertainty and fears of sustained volatility at the present time. The speakers we have been fortunate enough to secure will shine a light on this complex and hazy market scenario and will as a result bring greater clarity to those attending as to future prospects.”

Proceedings will start with keynote addresses and will be followed by the highlight speakers in Session 1. Those confirmed for this all-important session, which will set the tone for proceedings, include Capt. Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S; Dr Ibrahim Al Nadhairi, CEO of ASYAD Shipping and Drydock Services; Mr Esam Khoori, Executive Director, Container Terminals, DP World UAE; Capt. Ammar Al Shaiba, Acting CEO- Maritime Cluster and Safeen Group, Abu Dhabi Ports; Nikos Michas, Global Tanker Segment Director, Lloyd’s Register; Petros Doukas, Mayor of Sparta and President, Capital Partners; Navin Kumar, Director, Maritime Research, Drewry Shipping Consultants.

Thereafter, confirmed speakers for Session 2 will be chaired by Nijoe Joseph of Stephenson Harwood and will feature Pawan Sahni, Business Development Director, Middle East and Africa, DNV; Simon Bonnett, Chief Maritime Officer, International Registries; Anders Ostergaard, Group CEO, Monjasa; Chris Peters, CEO, Tristar Maritime Logistics; Amir Mosadeghi, CEO, Islamic P&I club; Rajiv Agarwal, CEO & MD, Essar Ports; Emad AlHumam, Senior Vice President- Corporate Services and Franck J Kayser, COO, ASYAD Shipping.

Other confirmed speakers in the afternoon session, which is sure to keep attendees engaged right to the end of the conference, which will be chaired by Ali Shehab of DNV, include Meera Kumar, President and CEO of Diabos Global; Jonathan Hudson, Market Leader, Tanker Owners, Bureau Veritas; Katherine Yakunchenkova, General Manager, Al Safina Security; Vishavdeep Gautam, CEO, Fast Freight; Saleem Kadernani, Vice President, Commercial, Middle East, Inchcape Shipping; Ramee Rashid, Director, Seamaster Maritime.

For details on the speakers and conference programme please visit: www.tmstankerconference.com