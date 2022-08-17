TMS extend Awards deadline

As a result of the huge volume of last minute nominations for this year’s The Maritime Standard Awards, it has been decided to grant a final deadline extension. The aim is to make completely sure that everyone who wants to enter has a chance to do so. Consequently, it has been confirmed that nominations will now close on August 30th. However, TMS has highlighted the fact that there can be no further extension.

The Maritime Standard Awards 2022, which will take place at The Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, on Tuesday November 15th, will be a glittering, high calibre event that will attract all the important policy setters and decision makers from across the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent, as well as further afield. As such the Awards, with its impressive Gala Dinner, offer unrivalled networking opportunities and a chance to catch up with existing customers and make connections with new ones.

There are 29 different categories up for grabs at the Awards, which will be judged by an elite panel chaired by TMS editor, Clive Woodbridge. The other members of the judging panel, all well experienced leaders in their respective fields, are: Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director, UAE Region and Jafza, DP World; Capt. Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO, ADNOC L&S; Ali Shehab, Global Director of Special Projects and Services, DNV; Dr. Ibrahim Al Nadhairi, CEO, ASYAD Shipping & Drydock Services; Eng. Abdulaziz Sabri, President, Bahri Ship Management; Capt. Maktoum Al Houqani, Chief Corporate Authority Officer and Acting Head of Maritime Cluster, Abu Dhabi Ports; Chris Peters, CEO, Tristar Maritime; Numair Shaikh, CEO, Tomini Shipping; and Julian Panter, Vice President — Business Development, International Maritime Industries.

The event would not be taking place without the continued support of the Awards’ generous sponsors. So far this year the following companies have agreed to sponsor the event or elements of it: Abu Dhabi Ports, ADNOC L&S, ASYAD Shipping & Drydock Services, Bahri, CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal, DNV, DP World, Drydocks World Dubai, Fastfreight DMCC, Islamic P&I Club, JM Baxi Group, Martrade Group, Safeen, Sharjah Port Authority, Tomini Shipping, Mariapps Marine Solutions, Monjasa, International Registries.

For more information about the Awards, the categories and how to enter please go to the website: www.tmsawards.com. There are some remaining sponsorship opportunities and information about these can be found on the website as well.

The day after the awards, November 16th, TMS will hold its annual Tanker Conference, with a stellar line of speakers already confirmed. Attendees will include representatives from all of the major tanker owners and operators, many of whom will also attend the Awards. Further details about the speakers and programme will be issued shortly, but in the meantime up-to-date information can be found on the website: www.tmstankerconference.com