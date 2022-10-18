TMS confirms Awards finalists

18th October 2022, Dubai, UAE: The full list of finalists for the ninth annual The Maritime Standard Awards, which will be held on Tuesday 15h November at the Atlantis the Palm, Dubai, has been confirmed.

The specially assembled panel of judges, all experts in their respective fields, and drawn from right across the maritime industry, has in recent weeks been assessing nominations received for a total of 20 different categories. The winners of each of the Awards will be announced on the night but the shortlist has now been revealed for each category.

The Editor of The Maritime Standard, Clive Woodbridge, says, “The entries this year were of a very high standard, and it was clear that companies have been listening to the judges and consequently submitted a lot of evidence and testimony to support their claims. The process was a tough one and very rigorous. But we have narrowed the list down to an elite group of finalists and each of them can be justifiably proud of their achievements.”

The categories judged by the panel are Safety and Security; Environmental Protection; Green Shipping; Technology & Innovation; Corporate Social Responsibility; Maritime Education and Training; Green Shipping; Transportation & Logistics and Offshore Support. In addition, there are awards for Shipyard/Ship Repair Facility; Bulk Shipping Company; Marine Insurer; Ship Manager; Ship Agency; Tanker Operator; Shipowner and Operator; Classification Society; Terminal Operator; Shipping Company and Port of the Year. For a full list of this year’s finalists click here.

The Maritime Standard Awards are now firmly positioned as one of the world’s leading shipping and maritime Awards gala dinners and are the premier event of their kind in the region. The TMS Awards are held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group. More than 800 senior executives from the worlds of ship owning, ports, terminals, shipbuilding and repair, maritime law and finance, classification, ship management, ship agencies, bunkering, marine insurance, education and training other maritime sectors are expected to attend the event in person, along with influential figures from governmental agencies and international industry bodies, to witness the presentation of these prestigious awards.

