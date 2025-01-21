TransContainer Expands Terminal Capacity in Perm

TransContainer has increased the capacity of its terminal at the railway station of Blochnaya in Perm region by 22% from 41,000 to 50,000 TEU per annum.

At the first stage of the modernization project that started in 2023, the surfacing at two container sites as well as lighting and water drainage systems were reconstructed, and the heating mains were deepened and protected.

At the second stage, a new administrative building and a road access are to be built.

On completing the second stage in 2025, the terminal capacity is to double to make 110,000 TEU per annum while the one-time capacity will grow by 80% to 2,200 TEU.

Besides, the terminal will be able to store reefer containers.

