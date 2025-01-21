SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
«ТрансКонтейнер» увеличил мощность терминала в Перми
21.01.2025

TransContainer Expands Terminal Capacity in Perm

    • TransContainer has increased the capacity of its terminal at the railway station of Blochnaya in Perm region by 22% from 41,000 to 50,000 TEU per annum.

    At the first stage of the modernization project that started in 2023, the surfacing at two container sites as well as lighting and water drainage systems were reconstructed, and the heating mains were deepened and protected.

    At the second stage, a new administrative building and a road access are to be built.

    On completing the second stage in 2025, the terminal capacity is to double to make 110,000 TEU per annum while the one-time capacity will grow by 80% to 2,200 TEU.

    Besides, the terminal will be able to store reefer containers.

    Photo: courtesy of TransContainer


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    09.01.2025
    New Container Terminal Established in Novorossiysk
    RUSGROWS transport and freight forwarding company has put into operation a new container terminal branded Dagro in Novorossiysk
    NovorossiyskRUSGROWSTerminalContainers
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    21.01.2025 TransContainer Expands Terminal Capacity in Perm
    17.01.2025 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Up 5.9% YoY in 2024
    13.01.2025 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in November 2024 Up 2-fold
    10.01.2025 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in November 2024 Up 3.3-fold
    09.01.2025 New Container Terminal Established in Novorossiysk
    27.12.2024 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Grew 6% YoY in January-November 2024
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    13.01.2025 Export Quota for Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Set
    10.01.2025 Russia Introduces Export Dues for Leguminous Crops
    26.12.2024 Temporary Ban on Rice and Rice Cereals Export Extended
    18.12.2024 Export Dues for Mineral Fertilizers Cut
    17.12.2024 Russia and Azerbaijan Discuss Measures to Prevent Caspian from Shallowing
    05.12.2024 Customs Duties to Be Indexed
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •