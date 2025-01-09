New Container Terminal Established in Novorossiysk

RUSGROWS transport and freight forwarding company has put into operation a new container terminal branded Dagro in Novorossiysk. The facility is aimed for handling general, liquid, solid bulk, perishable, high and heavy and hazardous cargo.

The terminal located in the settlement of Verkhnebakansky occupies a territory of 20,000 square metres and has a 310 meter long rail equipped for handling road tanks, roofed and open air warehouses, and automated truck scales.

The terminal has a 500 KW substation allowing to store reefer containers and utilizers Dagro flexitanks. THe terminal equipment includes two 45-ton reach stackers and 1.5 to 16-ton capacity forklift trucks.

The annual container capacity is about 12,000 TEU, which is equivalent to some 240,000 tons of cargo, the reefer capacity is 50 units at a time.

Photo: courtesy of RUSGROWS