TransContainer Equips Omsk Terminal with Gantry Crane

TransContainer has increased the capacity of its container terminal at the railway station of Omsk-Vostochny by putting into operation a 45-ton double girder gantry crane.

This allowed of expanding the storage capacity by 50% from 830 to 1,200 TEU and the handling capacity by 15%from 39,000 to 45,000 TEU.

The new crane was installed instead of the old one. Crane replacement was the first stage in the terminal modernization programme. When the programme is fully completed, the terminal capacity is to reach 57,000 TEU per annum.

Photo: courtesy of TransContainer