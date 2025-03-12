SeaNews Information&Consulting
12.03.2025

Three New Kazakh-Chinese Terminals to Be Launched in 2025

    • On February 21, 2025, Mr. Fan Hongwei, Secretary of the CPC Party Committee of Xi’an, received Nurlan Sauranbayev, Head of NC KTZ JSC, KTZ said in a statement.

    The parties approved plans for the current year, including: the launch of a logistics complex in Almaty (GTS-2), the opening of a new logistics center CRK Terminal at the Selyatino station in the Moscow region and the launch of a terminal in the port of Alyat in Azerbaijan.

    Next year, logistics centers and terminals will be launched at the Svisloch station (Belarus) and in Budapest (Hungary).

    The parties noted that in 2024, more than 5,000 trains were sent from the Xi’an Dry Port in the China-Europe direction, which is 25% of all shipments on this route and is a historical record.

    Thanks to the work of the joint cargo terminal in Xi’an, as a key hub on the TITR route, the volume of transportation last year increased by 33 times. In partnership with the Xi’an Dry Port, a number of international logistics projects are being implemented, the total investment in which exceeds $200 million.

    During the negotiations, it was emphasized that the agreements being implemented have transformed close-knit cooperation into a strategic alliance that forms reliable logistics chains and opens up new opportunities for the growth of cargo traffic and the development of the transport industries of Kazakhstan and China.

    An integrated approach and dynamic implementation of projects will allow in 2026 to form a full-fledged network of terminals in the East-West direction, which will be an important step in the development of the country’s transit and transport potential.

    Photo: KTZ press office


