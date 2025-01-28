SeaNews Information&Consulting
The first refrigerated container with Russian food products from Moscow to Dubai
28.01.2025

    • FESCO has carried out the intermodal transportation of the first refrigerated container with Russian food products from Moscow to Dubai (United Arab Emirates).

    The transportation was organized by the subsidiary company Dalreftrans, which is responsible for the transportation of goods requiring temperature control. The customer was one of the largest Russian retail supermarket chains.

    The 4-ton batch was loaded into a refrigerated container at the customer’s warehouse in Moscow and then sent by road to Novorossiysk. After delivery to one of the terminals of the Novorossiysk port, the cargo was placed on the group’s container ship, which departed for the port of Jebel Ali (UAE) as part of the regular FESCO Indian Line West line. The transit time of the cargo оn route from Novorossiysk to the UAE was 28 days.

    Photo: FESCO


