FESCO Starts Calling Bangkok
18.03.2025

    • FESCO Transport Group has started calling Bangkok, Thailand in the framework of its FESCO Intra Asia Service (FIAS) between Viet Nam and Malaysia, German Maslov, Group Vice President, Liner and Logistics Division, said speaking at TransRussia conference today in Moscow.

    At present, FIAS is served by a 400 TEU container ship with an upgraded rotation: Ho Shi Minh — Port Klang — Pasir Gudang — Bangkok — Ho Shi Minh.

    FESCO also offers cargo delivery to and from Laem Chabang in Thailand via an additional feeder service in cooperation with its partners.

    In addition to cargo from Viet Nam and Malaysia, FESCO will carry to Thailand various commodities from Russia including aluminum, non-organic chemicals, paper and agri products.

    Cargo from Thailand to Russian will consist of food products including those in reefer containers, rubber and other commodities.

    According to Maslov, FESCO is considering adding a second vessel to FIAS.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


