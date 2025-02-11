FESCO Ships First Reefer Container with Food Products from Moscow to Dubai

FESCO Transport Group has shipped the first reefer container laden with Russian made food products from Moscow to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, using an intermodal logistics scheme.

The transportation process was organized by Dalreftrans, a FESCO Group company specializing on reefer logistics. The customer was a major Russian supermarket network.

The shipment consisted of 4 tons of food products. It was stuffed into a reefer container at the customer’s warehouse in Moscow and trucked to Novorossiysk.

There, the container was loaded on board a FESCO vessel deployed in the FESCO Indian Line West regular contain service and shipped to Jebel Alin in the UAE. The transit time from Novorossiysk to Jabal Ali made 28 days.

Andrey Grechkin, MD of Dalreftrans, said in early January the company shipped a second reefer container to the UAE, laden with Russian made cosmetics. The route can also be used for transporting frozen poultry and processed meat products. The company is also looking for back load, as an option, dates imports are considered.

Photo: courtesy of FESCO