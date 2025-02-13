SeaNews Information&Consulting
Новый жд сервис из Тольятти во Владивосток
13.02.2025

New Rail Service from Togliatti to Vladivostok

    • FESCO Transport Group has launched a regular rail service branded FESCO Tolyatti Shuttle from Togliatti in Central Russia to Vladivostok in the Russian Far East.

    The new service is an addition to the Vladivostok – Togliatti rail service FESCO launched in September 2024. 

    The first block train ran from the railway station of Zhigulevskoe More in Togliatti to Commercial Port of Vladivostok, part of FESCO Group, on February 4. The next train is scheduled after February 15.

    The service from Togliatti is aimed mainly for export designated commodities including chemical products from Samara Oblast and neighbouring regions to China, South Korea, Viet Nam and other APR countries. The cargo will be delivered to the destination on board FESCO-operated regular marine services.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


