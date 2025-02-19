SeaNews Information&Consulting
Рус
19.02.2025

FESCO Adds Kwangyang to Korea Service

    • FESCO Transport Group has added the port of Kwangyang to its FESCO Korea Soviet Direct Line (KSDL, FESCO Korea Express during 2019-2024) between Vladivostok and South Korea.

    The weekly service is operated with a 1,500 TEU container vessel that will now make monthly calls at Kwangyang linking it to Commercial Port of Vladivostok, part of FESCO.

    The basic rotation of the service is between Vladivostok and Busan, the latter is used as a transshipment port for cargo to/from Indonesia, Singapore, India, the Philippines and other APR countries.

    Last year, FESCO carried 49,000 TEU between Vladivostok and South Kore by KSDL. The export cargo flow on the route consists mainly of timber and woodwork.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


