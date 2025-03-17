SeaNews Information&Consulting
Рус
Инвестпрограмма «ТрансКонтейнера» в 2024 году
17.03.2025

TransContainer Invested 10.7 Billion in 2024

    • TransContainer invested 10.7 billion rubles ($125 million) in 2024, the company said in a statement. The largest sum under the investment programme was used to acquire 1.2 thousand 80’ fitting platforms. They replace some 800 60’ platforms the company ill dispose of and added 2,700 TEU to the company’s park.

    Besides, in 2024 TransContainer acquired 6,600 40’ containers, which will allow the company to modernize its fleet reducing the average age of containers it operates and this cutting maintenance and repair expenses and improving service quality.

    2.2 billion rubles was used for building and modernizing the company’s terminal network. This money was used to continue the projects TransContainer started in previous years including developing its Novosibirsk-based Kleschikha terminal, building the terminals of Sedelnikovo in Yekaterinburg and Uglovaya in Primorsk Kray, reconstructing the terminals of Magnitogorsk, Chernikovka in Ufa, and Rostov-Tovarny, as well as to acquire new handling equipment and vehicles.

    Photo: TransContainer


