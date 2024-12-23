Tuapse Bulker Terminal Acquires Crane

Tuapse Bulker Terminal has acquired a 3.2-ton single-beam bridge crane, the company said in a statement. The new equipment has already been mounted and put into operation.

The crane is used for disassembly and defect dismantling of mechanisms weighing up to 2.8-3.2 tons. Previously, such operations were performed with a lift truck.

Utilizing the single-beam bridge crane will reduce equipment disassembly time, improve worker safety, and reduce the labor intensity of repair work.

Photo: courtesy of Tuapse Bulker Terminal