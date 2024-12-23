SeaNews Information&Consulting
Туапсинский балкерный терминал приобрел кран
23.12.2024

Tuapse Bulker Terminal Acquires Crane

    • Tuapse Bulker Terminal has acquired a 3.2-ton single-beam bridge crane, the company said in a statement. The new equipment has already been mounted and put into operation.

    The crane is used for disassembly and defect dismantling of mechanisms weighing up to 2.8-3.2 tons. Previously, such operations were performed with a lift truck.

    Utilizing the single-beam bridge crane will reduce equipment disassembly time, improve worker safety, and reduce the labor intensity of repair work.

    Photo: courtesy of Tuapse Bulker Terminal


  •  




