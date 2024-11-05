Nakhodka Commercial Sea Port Adds Equipment

Nakhodka Commercial Sea Port has acquired a LiuGong front loader for solid bulk cargo and four SANY SCP130H forklift trucks, the port said.

The LiuGong unit is at the time the largest front loader operated by the company. Its cab is equipped with air conditioning, heater, reversing control system with LED monitor.

The bucket volume is 8 cub. m, and the height to which it can rise is 4.7 meters. The machine has a power output of 14,396 kW and a weight of 31.8 tons.

SANY SCP130H forklifts are smaller in size and less powerful. They are 4.5 meters long, 2.4 meters wide, 3.6 meters high and have a power output of 120 kW. Their cabs are also equipped with video surveillance cameras and LED monitors.

Due to their compactness, maneuverability and equipped with lugs, SANY SCP130H units can operate efficiently in ship holds.

The new equipment is to be put into operation shortly.

Photo: courtesy of Nakhodka Commercial Sea Port