Tuapse Bulker Terminal Sets Daily Loading Record

Tuapse Bulker Terminal has set a record loading 20,329 tons on board a ship during 24 hours, the best daily performance so far, the terminal said in a statement.

The result was reached in two shifts, the first unloading 56 railcars and loading onboard 10,179 tons on November 20, and the other unloading 60 railcars and loading 10,150 tons.

The previous best daily loading result was recorded on November 6, when 11,900 tons was loaded during a 12-hour shift.

Photo: courtesy of Tuapse Bulker Terminal