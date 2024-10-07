SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Пакистан интересует МТК «Север – Юг»
07.10.2024

Pakistan Interested in North-South International Transport Corridor

    • Pakistan views strengthening its transport links with Russia as a critically important step in expanding mutual trade, Pakistani Minister of privatization, investment and communication Abdul Aleem Khan n a meeting with RF Vice Premier Alexey Overchuk in Moscow.

    The parties discussed important issues of Russia-Pakistan trade and economic cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats and noted the dynamic development of cooperation in the areas of transportation and logistics, industrial and investment cooperation.

    ‘We welcome Pakistan’s interest in developing the North-South international transport corridor, which is becoming one of the most important Eurasian trade lanes and strengthens the links between North Eurasian countries and the global South,’ the RF Government press office quotes Overchuk as saying.

    The parties agreed to continue active contacts between the two countries’ specialized agencies to discuss in detail further steps to implement the outlined plans.

    Photo: RF Government press office


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    21.03.2024
    President Putin Signs Decree On Establishing North-South Joint Stock Company
    RF President Vladimir Putin has signed Decree No197 On North-South Joint Stock Company, dated […]
    DecreeVladimir PutinNorth-South
    0
    10.07.2024
    Russia and India to Cooperate on Northern Sea Route
    Russia and India have expressed their readiness to establish a joint working body to […]
    CooperationIndiaInternational transport corridorNorthern Sea Route
    0
    22.07.2024
    Ceramic Tiles from India to Kazakhstan by North-South Corridor
    RZD Logistics has completed a project to deliver ceramic tiles made in India from […]
    IndiaTransitRZD LogisticsNorth-South
    0
    19.04.2024
    First Tomato Shipment Delivered to Olya Port via North-South International Transport Corridor
    The first shipment of fresh tomatoes has arrived at the Russian Caspian port of […]
    International transport corridorOlyaCaspianNorth-South
    0
    08.08.2024
    Test Voyage of Chinese River-Sea Ship by Russian Rivers
    Russia and China will continue cooperating in developing the Northwest China – Russian Far […]
    ChinaInternational transport corridorRussian Far EastTest voyage
    0
    24.05.2024
    Russia and Bahrain Agree to Cooperate in Transport and Transit
    On May 23 RF President Vladimir Putin met at the Kremlin with King Hamad […]
    BahrainMemorandum of UnderstandingMinistry of transportNorth-South
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    08.10.2024 FESCO Launches Service for Fashion Industry
    07.10.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in August 2024 Up 71.7%
    03.10.2024 New Services to Russian Far East from China
    02.10.2024 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in August 2024
    26.09.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 9.9% in August
    25.09.2024 New Rail Service from China to Moscow
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    07.10.2024 Pakistan Interested in North-South International Transport Corridor
    30.08.2024 New Head of Federal Agency for Railway Transport Appointed
    29.08.2024 Newsprint Exempt from Exchange Rate Export Duties
    27.08.2024 Customs Duty Exemption for Small-Tonnage LNG Production Equipment
    14.08.2024 Russia Extends Petrol Export Ban
    14.08.2024 Maritime Board of Russia Established
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •