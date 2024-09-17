SeaNews Information&Consulting
Рус
Новый контейнерный сервис из Екатеринбурга в Красноярск
17.09.2024

New Container Service from Yekaterinburg to Krasnoyarsk

    • TransContainer has launched a new public container service from Yekaterinburg in the Urals to Krasnoyarsk in Siberia, the company said in a statement.

    The block train is routed from TransContainer’s own terminal at the railway station of Yekaterinburg-Tovarny to the company’s terminal Bazaikha in Krasnoyarsk.

    The transit time is 7 days, the new service is to become regular with a frequency of no fewer than 2 trains a months.

    The first train has already delivered 151 TEU to Krasnoyarsk.

    The service is aimed mainly for LCL cargo (mineral oils, ferrous metal products, plywood), drinks and construction materials.

    Photo: courtesy of TransContainer


