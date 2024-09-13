SeaNews Information&Consulting
Рус
Рекордные инвестиции в складскую недвижимость
13.09.2024

Investment into Warehousing Property at Record Level

    • Investment made into industrial and warehousing property in Russia in 2024 has already exceeded the record-breaking level of the year 2023 and is heading for a new historic maximum.

    According to NF Group, 872 billion rubles ($9.7 million) has been so far invested into commercial property since the year start.

    Investment into warehousing property amounted to 120-130 billion rubles ($1.33-1.44 billion). Two thirds of this figure was invested by just three major companies, collectively responsible for some 80-85 billion rubles ($889-944 million).

    Most of the objects are warehousing facilities under construction under long-term contracts single lessees, major federal online retailers and offline retail chains.

    It is expected that by the end of the year 2024 investment into warehousing property in Russia will reach 150-160 billion rubles ($1.67-1.78 billion), up 30% year-on-year.

    In 2023, investment growth in the warehousing property segment was influenced by the acquisition of quality facilities by investment funds, NF Group analysts explained.

    Graphic: NF Group


