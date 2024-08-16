SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Speakers confirmed for TACC Climate Change Conference
16.08.2024

Speakers confirmed for TACC Climate Change Conference

    • Taking place on Thursday, 26th September 2024, at Saadiyat Rotana Resort and Villas, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, the TMS Transportation and Climate Change Conference (TACCC) is a key event for industry leaders committed to sustainability and net zero emissions. The conference programme is now rapidly taking shape and a series of high profile, and expert speakers have now been confirmed for Sessions 2 and 3.

    Session 2, Transportation – Embracing New Operational and Service Solutions, will focus on innovative strategies and practical solutions to advance transportation sustainability. Moderated by Rania Tadros, Managing Partner, at Stephenson Harwood, this session will feature speakers from a wide range of industry sectors including rail, ports, shipping, insurance, logistics and technology.

    The line up that has been confirmed includes Omar Alsebeyi, Executive Director, Etihad Rail; Captain Ammar Al Shaiba, CEO, Maritime & Shipping Cluster, AD Ports Group; Dr Abdullah Al Abri, VP Sustainability, Sohar Ports and Freezone; Theo Xenakoudis, Chief Commercial Officer, Managing Director, Piraeus office, International Registries Inc,: Espen Martinsen, Executive Vice President, StormGeo; Navin Kumar, Director Maritime Research, Bulk Shipping, Drewry; and Capt. Savraj Mehta, Chief Commercial Officer, NorthStandard. This elite speaking group will also be joined in Session 2 by Karl Feilder, Founder, Neutral Fuels Holdings; Dr Noura Al Dhaheri, CEO, Digital Cluster, AD Ports Group; and Daniel Berastegui, Managing Director, Noatum Logistics.

    Session 3, Transportation Technology – Overcoming the Barriers to Sustainable Transition, will focus on the cutting-edge technologies and strategies necessary to drive sustainability in transportation.

    To date speakers confirmed for Session 3, which will be chaired by Ali Shehab, Global Director of Special Projects and Services, DNV, include Bård Poulson, Divisional Director, Marine, Middle East & Africa, Gallagher Re DIFC; Abdul Fahl, Director, TTMS (Gulf); Capt. Abhay Nimbalkar, CEO, Green Field Marine Technologies; Nitin Mehta; Sidharth Prekash, eCommerce & Innovations lead, DHL Express UAE and Prof. Syamantak Bhattacharya, Provost and Vice Chancellor Academic, Sharjah Maritime Academy.


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    20.02.2024
    Ship Finance and Trade conference highlights key industry trends
    The Maritime Standard held its relaunched Ship Finance and Trade Conference on February 14th […]
    conferenceThe Maritime StandardFinance
    0
    15.05.2024
    TMS Awards 2024 Call for Entries
    The Maritime Standard is launching a call for entries to the 11th edition of […]
    conferenceThe Maritime Standard
    0
    17.07.2024
    Two weeks to go before TMS Awards nominations close
    Preparations are gathering pace for the TMS Awards 2024, which will be held at […]
    AwardsCeremonyThe Maritime Standard
    0
    01.08.2024
    TMS Awards nominations deadline extended
    Due to a late surge in entries, The Maritime Standard has decided to extend […]
    AwardsThe Maritime Standard
    0
    14.06.2024
    TMS launches programme for 2024 Tanker Conference
    The Maritime Standard is launching the programme for the 2024 edition of its well […]
    conferenceTankerThe Maritime Standard
    0
    14.06.2024
    TMS UAE Yearbook launches at Posidonia
    The Maritime Standard took the opportunity of its participation at the increasingly popular Posidonia […]
    The Maritime StandardYearbook
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    16.08.2024 Regular LCL Service from Shanghai to St. Petersburg
    15.08.2024 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in June 2024 Down 17.4%
    14.08.2024 FESCO Launches Intra-Asia Service Between Viet Nam and Malaysia
    13.08.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in June 2024 Down 12.7%
    12.08.2024 New Rail Service from Moscow to Yekaterinburg
    12.08.2024 Russian Railways Post 8.8% YoY Container Growth for January-July 2024
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    14.08.2024 Russia Extends Petrol Export Ban
    14.08.2024 Maritime Board of Russia Established
    05.08.2024 New Chief at Northwest Customs Administration
    31.07.2024 Crypto Currency Allowed for Cross-Border Settlement
    23.07.2024 Russia-China Trade Can Reach $300 Billion by 2030
    16.07.2024 87 Priority Border Crossing Checkpoints to Be Modernized
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •