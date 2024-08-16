Speakers confirmed for TACC Climate Change Conference

Taking place on Thursday, 26th September 2024, at Saadiyat Rotana Resort and Villas, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, the TMS Transportation and Climate Change Conference (TACCC) is a key event for industry leaders committed to sustainability and net zero emissions. The conference programme is now rapidly taking shape and a series of high profile, and expert speakers have now been confirmed for Sessions 2 and 3.

Session 2, Transportation – Embracing New Operational and Service Solutions, will focus on innovative strategies and practical solutions to advance transportation sustainability. Moderated by Rania Tadros, Managing Partner, at Stephenson Harwood, this session will feature speakers from a wide range of industry sectors including rail, ports, shipping, insurance, logistics and technology.

The line up that has been confirmed includes Omar Alsebeyi, Executive Director, Etihad Rail; Captain Ammar Al Shaiba, CEO, Maritime & Shipping Cluster, AD Ports Group; Dr Abdullah Al Abri, VP Sustainability, Sohar Ports and Freezone; Theo Xenakoudis, Chief Commercial Officer, Managing Director, Piraeus office, International Registries Inc,: Espen Martinsen, Executive Vice President, StormGeo; Navin Kumar, Director Maritime Research, Bulk Shipping, Drewry; and Capt. Savraj Mehta, Chief Commercial Officer, NorthStandard. This elite speaking group will also be joined in Session 2 by Karl Feilder, Founder, Neutral Fuels Holdings; Dr Noura Al Dhaheri, CEO, Digital Cluster, AD Ports Group; and Daniel Berastegui, Managing Director, Noatum Logistics.

Session 3, Transportation Technology – Overcoming the Barriers to Sustainable Transition, will focus on the cutting-edge technologies and strategies necessary to drive sustainability in transportation.

To date speakers confirmed for Session 3, which will be chaired by Ali Shehab, Global Director of Special Projects and Services, DNV, include Bård Poulson, Divisional Director, Marine, Middle East & Africa, Gallagher Re DIFC; Abdul Fahl, Director, TTMS (Gulf); Capt. Abhay Nimbalkar, CEO, Green Field Marine Technologies; Nitin Mehta; Sidharth Prekash, eCommerce & Innovations lead, DHL Express UAE and Prof. Syamantak Bhattacharya, Provost and Vice Chancellor Academic, Sharjah Maritime Academy.