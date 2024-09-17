SeaNews Information&Consulting
Top quality speakers lined up for TMS Tanker Conference 2024
17.09.2024

    • The ninth annual The Maritime Standard Tanker Conference 2024, which takes place on Thursday November 7th at the Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, has a host of top quality speakers lined up to share their knowledge and industry expertise.

    This year the over-arching theme of the TMS Tanker Conference is Sustainable tanker shipping: Accelerating the Journey to Net Zero, which will run throughout the event. The conference will begin with keynote speeches from industry leaders and a high quality Session 1 panel that will discuss Sustainable Shipping Strategies – Assessing Optimum Solutions. Confirmed speakers for Session 1 to date include Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC Logistics & Services; Captain Ammar Al Shaiba, CEO, Maritime and Shipping Cluster, AD Ports Group; Captain. Moahmed Al Ali, Senior Vice President Offshore Logistics, ADNOC Logistics & Services; Captain Franck Kayser, Chief Operating Officer, Asyad Shipping Company; Andy McKeran, Chief Commercial Officer, Lloyds Register; and Janarthanan Kanthan, Senior Vice President, Drydocks World. More high level names will be added over the weeks to come.

    Session 2 in the afternoon has the theme of Driving Greater Operational Efficiency in Tanker Shipping and will focus on the key issues facing tanker shipowners and operators in terms of day-to-day operations. Speakers lined up for this session include; Captain Amarjit Kauchhur, Vice President, Middle East/ Regional Director International Registries (U.K.) Limited – Dubai Branch; Ali Abouda, Group CFO, Gulf Navigation Holding; Nitin Mathur, Head of Commercial, Maritime, Al Seer Marine; Captain Onur Yildrim, Global Marine Manager, Advanced Polymer Coatings; Captain Savraj Mehta, CCO, NorthStandard;  Stam Achillas, Head of Business Development & Sales, 2-Stroke Fuel Conversions, Wartsila Services Switzerland; Dipak Karki, Founder and Managing Director, DK2 Seaport Ltd and Katherine Yakunchenkova, Managing Director, Al Safina Security.

    Finally, Session 3, which will be moderated by Tien Tai, Partner, HDW, will assess the theme of Creating Robust Support Systems Infrastructure. So far Khalil Rehman Aziz, Managing Director, Mariapps Marine Solutions; Mark Larkin, Partner, Stephenson Harwood; Faidon Panagiotopoulos, Trader, GMS; and Jamil Al Ali, Middle East Regional Commercial and Business Development Director, Bureau Veritas, have confirmed their participation. Further speakers in this section will be revealed in the coming weeks.


