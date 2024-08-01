SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
TMS Awards nominations deadline extended
01.08.2024

TMS Awards nominations deadline extended

    • Due to a late surge in entries, The Maritime Standard has decided to extend the deadline for this year’s TMS Awards to allow those who wish to enter to do so. The final deadline will now be August 10th. However, this deadline cannot be extended any further due to the timetable required to get the views of the expert judging panel.

    The TMS Awards 2024 will be held at the Atlantis, The Palm, on Wednesday, November 6th and around 25 different categories will be presented with an award on the night. These Awards are the 11th in the successful series organised by The Maritime Standard and are set to be the biggest and best yet.

    Companies can nominate for as many categories as they wish and can submit independent testimonials as well as the entry form. For more information about the various categories, the criteria that have to be met and how to nominate, please go to TMS Awards web site.

    Photo: The Maritime Standard


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    17.07.2024
    Two weeks to go before TMS Awards nominations close
    Preparations are gathering pace for the TMS Awards 2024, which will be held at […]
    AwardsCeremonyThe Maritime Standard
    0
    15.05.2024
    TMS Awards 2024 Call for Entries
    The Maritime Standard is launching a call for entries to the 11th edition of […]
    conferenceThe Maritime Standard
    0
    03.06.2024
    TMS Tanker Conference 2024 to focus on sustainable shipping
    The Maritime Standard is pleased to confirm that the ninth annual The Maritime Standard […]
    conferenceTankerThe Maritime Standard
    0
    16.07.2024
    Session 1 of TMS Tanker conference taking shape
    The 9th annual The Maritime Standard Tanker Conference will be held on Thursday November […]
    conferenceTankersThe Maritime Standard
    0
    14.06.2024
    TMS launches programme for 2024 Tanker Conference
    The Maritime Standard is launching the programme for the 2024 edition of its well […]
    conferenceTankerThe Maritime Standard
    0
    02.05.2024
    TMS launches second TACCC conference
    The Maritime Standard is to hold its second Transportation and Climate Change Conference (TMS […]
    conferenceThe Maritime Standard
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    31.07.2024 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 31.3% in June 2024
    29.07.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 11.8% in June 2024
    22.07.2024 Ceramic Tiles from India to Kazakhstan by North-South Corridor
    16.07.2024 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in May 2024 Down 63.1%
    11.07.2024 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic in H1 2024 Grows 8.9% YoY
    10.07.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in May 2024 Up 17.1%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    31.07.2024 Crypto Currency Allowed for Cross-Border Settlement
    23.07.2024 Russia-China Trade Can Reach $300 Billion by 2030
    16.07.2024 87 Priority Border Crossing Checkpoints to Be Modernized
    11.07.2024 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic in H1 2024 Grows 8.9% YoY
    10.07.2024 Customs Authorized to Perform Veterinary, Sanitary and Phytosanitary Control
    08.07.2024 Temporary Ban on Rice and Rice Cereals Export Extended
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •