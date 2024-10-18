TMS Announces MC for The Maritime Standard Awards 2024

The Maritime Standard has confirmed that the well-known actress, comedian, impressionist and singer, Debra Stephenson, will host this year’s The Maritime Standard Awards, which take place on Wednesday November 6th at the Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai.

Debra has appeared in numerous TV shows, including the dramas Playing The Field, Bad Girls, Coronation Street and Doctors, making her a well-known face to global audiences. A versatile impressionist, she has co-starred with Jon Culshaw in The Impressions Show and has voiced a number of characters for programmes such as Dead Ringers and Newzoids. Debra has also toured extensively with her own Debra Stephenson’s Impressions Show which has entertained audiences across the UK with her series of musical impressions.

Trevor Pereira, Managing Director of The Maritime Standard, says: “We are excited to welcome Debra as our host for this year’s Awards. She is such a talented performer and presenter who I know will entertain our guests in her unique way. Debra will certainly add a touch of showbiz star quality to the event.”

The Maritime Standard Awards is the region’s leading shipping and maritime awards evening, and this year will be attended by around 1000 of the region’s leading shipping and maritime industry leaders. Debra joins a distinguished list of past Masters of Ceremonies for the Awards, who have included PR Guru, Alistair Campbell; soccer legend, Ruud Gullet; Bollywood superstar, Lara Dutta; CNN news anchor, Jim Clancy; England’s best ever goalkeeper, Peter Shilton; BBC news anchor, Tim Wilcox, impressionist Jon Culshaw and journalist Gavin Esler.